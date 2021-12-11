WWE SmackDown results: Brock Lesnar dismantles Sami Zayn, Xia Li makes debut
Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn opened the Friday night SmackDown segment. The Beast beat the male nurses and then Zayn before finishing the segment with an F-5.
The tag team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs ended their match against Los Lotharios in quick fashion with Boogs hitting an airplane spin to Humberto, while Nakamura put him away with Kinshasa.
Before the match against Sheamus Drew McIntyre confronted Adam Pearce and stuck Angela in his desk in response to being left out of the Black Friday Battle Royal. He beat Sheamus via pinfall after a Claymore.
Toni Storm defeated Charlotte Flair via disqualification in a special Championship Contender’s Match after Smackdown Women's Champion kept kicking her down before the referee called off the match.
Xia Li made a fighting SmackDown debut helping Naomi to beat Sonya Deville, Natalya and Shayna Baszler. after the trio attacked Naomi.
The New Day team of King Woods and Kofi Kingstone defeated The Usos and RK-Bro in a triple threat match to determine the best tag team in WWE.
