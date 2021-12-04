WWE SmackDown results: Brock Lesnar returns after suspension to make big announcement
Image: FOX/WWE
WWE's Friday Night SmackDown episode of December 3, kicked off with Brock Lesnar making a return from his indefinite suspension, and announcing that he is back for The Universal Championship.
Image: wwe.com
Sami Zayn then interrupted The Beast Incarnate and introduced himself as the No. 1 contender to fight for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship title.
Image: wwe.com
Lesnar then laughed off Zayn and manipulated him to fight for the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns later in the night.
Image: wwe.com
Further in the night, Sasha Banks defeated Shayna Baszler by a pinfall.
Image: wwe.com
Going ahead in the show, Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy interrupted the Happy Talk by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss before attacking them.
Image: wwe.com
Further in the night, Los Lotharios defeated The Viking Raiders by a pinfall, as Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura appeared ringside, looking to distract Los Lotharios.
Image: wwe.com
Up next on Friday Night SmackDown, Jey Uso faced a defeat at the hands of King Woods, as the Universal Champion Reigns watched the match from the dressing room.
Image: wwe.com
Going ahead, Toni Storm successfully pulled off revenge on SmackDown Women's champion Charlotte Flair and smashed a pie on her face.
Image: wwe.com
Further on SmackDown, Sheamus defeated Cesaro by a pinfall as the match ended with Sheamus hitting a Brogue Kick.
Image: wwe.com
In the last segment of the show, Sami Zayn hailed Brock Lesnar for being his guardian angel, before The Beast put him down by delivering three German suplexes.
Image: wwe.com
Going ahead, the Usos lifted a lifeless Sami Zayn, as Roman Reigns delivered a spear and applied the guillotine to defeat Sami Zayn.
Image: wwe.com
Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship title by defeating Zayn, which confirmed the Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns battle on Day 1 pay-per-view, set to be held on January 1.
Image: wwe.com