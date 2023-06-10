Prateek Arya
Jun 10 ,2023
WWE SmackDown Results: Former Champion Returns to the Blue Brand
Image: wwe.com
Santos Escobar and Mustafa Ali kicked off the WWE SmackDown. In a fun match, Escobar prevaled.
Image: wwe.com
In the second match of the night Bayley def. Michin to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
Image: wwe.com
The former Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made a much anticipated return. She hijacked the segment of Asuka.
Image: wwe.com
In the third match of the night, Butch defeated Baron Corbin to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.
Image: wwe.com
In the penultimate match of Friday Night SmackDown, IYO SKY def. Shotzi to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
Image: wwe.com
In the main event, Austin Theory defeated Jey Uso, in a match filled with interferences. to retain US Title.
Image: wwe.com
