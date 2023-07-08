Prateek Arya
Jul 08 ,2023
WWE SmackDown Results: Jey Uso takes the Universal title away from Roman Reigns
Image: wwe.com
WWE Smackdown kicked off with a segment that saw Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa giving a beatdown to the Usos.
Image: wwe.com
In the first match of the night Austin Theory defended his US Title against Sheamus. Theory won via pinfall.
Image: wwe.com
AJ Styles and Karrion Kross continued their rivalry and what came as a shocker, the Phenomenal AJ Styles secured a quick win over Kross.
Image: wwe.com
The final match of the night was between Rated R superstar Edge and Greyson Waller. The match was locked in after face-off at Greyson Waller effect.
Image: wwe.com
In the Edge vs Greyson Waller match, Edge won the match via pinfall.
Image: wwe.com
In the main event, Roman Reigns made his way to the ring yet again.
Image: wwe.com
A bemused Jey Uso came in through the crowd.
Image: wwe.com
Jey Uso was furious over the way Reigns and Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso early on in the night. He delivered chair shots to the Tribal Chief.
Image: wwe.com
Following that, Jey Uso challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Title.
Image: wwe.com
