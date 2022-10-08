Suraj Alva
WWE SmackDown Results: Logan Paul stands toe-to-toe with Reigns, Gunther retains title
Image: wwe.com
The latest episode of SmackDown began with Logan Paul going toe to toe with Roman Reigns.
Image: wwe.com
Logan Paul indicated that Jey should be the real Tribal Chief causing tension with the bloodline.
Image: wwe.com
Solo Sikoa faced Ricochet in a singles competition. The battle witnessed Sikola picking up victory after planting Flying Solo.
Image: wwe.com
Legado del Fantasma along with Zelina Vega made a Statement by beating Hit row. The foursome declared that SmackDown belonged to them.
Image: wwe.com
Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi faced Sonya Deville and Xia Li in the women's tag team match. Rodriguez hit Deville with the Tejana Bomb to get the win.
Image: wwe.com
Braun Strowman and The New Day faced The Usos and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. New Day took advantage of a distracted Jimmy Uso to pickup win.
Image: wwe.com
Gunther faced Sheamus in an Intercontinental title match. In the brutal fight, Gunther used a Shillelagh to overcome The Celtic Warrior.
Image: wwe.com
Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre will face each other at WWE Extreme Rules. Ahed of the PPV match both wrestlers got involved in a strap-infused brawl.
Image: wwe.com
