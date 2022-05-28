May 28 ,2022
WWE SmackDown results: Matt Riddle finds new partner after Randy Orton's injury
Image: wwe.com
Tag team champions The Usos were challenged by Nakamura and Riddle on Friday. The match ended after The Usos escaped the arena mid-game.
Image: wwe.com
Natalya and Shayna Baszler interrupted the match between Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez leading to an impromptu tag team game, which they won.
Image: wwe.com
Ricochet partnered with Drew Gulak to face Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther. Kaiser and Gunther defeated the duo to win the match.
Image: wwe.com
Scottish wrestler Drew McIntyre partnered with The New Day to defeat The Brawling Brutes.
Image: wwe.com
