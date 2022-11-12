Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 12 ,2022
WWE SmackDown Results: Nakamura knocked out of SmackDown World Cup, Usos beat New Day
Image: wwe.com
The Usos opened WWE Friday Night SmackDown on November 11 with their successful title defense against The New Day.
Image: wwe.com
Shinsuke Nakamura was defeated by Santos Escobar in the first-round match of the SmackDown World Cup.
Image: wwe.com
In the next segment, Shotzi became the new challenger to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey after winning the Six-Pack Challenge.
Image: wwe.com
Bray Wyatt headbutted LA Knight on SmackDown after Wyatt was pushed over the edge by the latter.
Image: wwe.com
Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the SmackDown World Cup to advance into the next round.
Image: wwe.com
The Hit Row were beaten up by Sarah Logan and the Viking Raiders on Friday Night SmackDown.
Image: @wwe/Instagram
The Bloodline was beaten up by Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes during Roman Reigns' Special Ceremony for The Usos.
Image: wwe.com
The Usos had earlier defeated Brawling Brutes in WWE Crown Jewel 2022 to defend their titles.
Image: wwe.com
Find Out More