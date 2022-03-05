WWE SmackDown results: New champion crowned, Ronda beats Deville
Ronda Rousey made her in-ring debut on SmackDown where she faced WWE Official Sonya Deville. The baddest WOmen on the planet came out victorious with Deville tapping out to the Armbar.
Roman Reigns addressed the Smackdown crowd where he promised fans that he will make Brock Lesnar acknowledge him. TheRoman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar match at Wrestlemania will be winner takes all fight.
Sami Zayn celebrated his third Intercontinental Championship with a beatdown of Johnny Knoxville. However Knoxville returned back the favour by helping Ricochet pin down Zayn and win Intercontinental title.
The Usos continued to dominate the Smackdown tag team division after beating Viking Raiders to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
Before Big E took on Sheamus, Holland and Sheamus attacked the New Day from behind, stole Big E's prized ATV, and completely destroyed it with sledgehammers.
After Vince McMahon invited Pat McAfee to compete at WrestleMania during his guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Austin Theory informed McAfee of being his WrestleMania opponent. He then promised to beat McAfee and slapped the headset right off his head.
In the buildup to the Wrestlemania match against Happy Corbin Drew McIntyre took on Jindar Mahal in one on one match. The Scottish warrior hit Mahal with claymore won the match easily.
