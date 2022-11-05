Jigyanshushri Mahanta
WWE SmackDown Results of November 5 show
Image: wwe.com
The WWE Friday Night SmackDown opened with the long-running feud between Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville.
Image: wwe.com
Despiting suffering tremendous beating, Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville in the No Disqualification match.
Image: wwe.com
LA Knight defeated Ricochet in the next segment of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, November 4 episode.
Image: wwe.com
Bray Wyatt pulled off a strange backstage promo, before bringing the Mysterious figure, Uncle Howdy to Crown Jewel 2022.
Image: @wwe/Instagram
The Bloodline addressed the Brawling Brutes ahead of their championship defense at Crown Jewel, as the New Day interrupted.
Image: wwe.com
This followed an appearance by Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa, who heavily beat up Butch.
Image: wwe.com
WWE SmackDown Women's champion Ronda Rousey accompanied Shayna Baszler ahead of her match against Natalya.
Image: wwe.com
Going ahead in the segment, Baszler defeated Natalya.
Image: wwe.com
Braun Strowman beat up Omos on SmackDown, ahead of his match against Omos at Crown Jewel 2022.
Image: wwe.com
The Rey Mysterio vs Gunther, WWE intercontinental championship match headlined Friday Night SmackDown.
Image: wwe.com
Gunther retained his title after an exciting bout against the veteran superstar.
Image: wwe.com
