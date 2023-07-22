Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 22 ,2023
WWE SmackDown Results: Reigns vs Uso 'Tribal Combat' set for SummerSlam
Image: wwe.com
Rey Mysterio defeated LA Knight, Sheamus, and Cameron Grimes to advance in U.S. Title Invitational Tournament in the opening segment of SmackDown.
Image: wwe.com
Charlotte Flair defeated Ms. Money in the Bank IYO SKY in the next segment, before WWE Women’s Champion Asuka launched an unearned attack on The Queen.
Image: wwe.com
Santos Escobar earned a victory over the US champion Theory. in a non-championship match.
Image: wwe.com
Dominik Mysterio defeated Butch to retain the WWE NXT North American title.
Image: wwe.com
Roman Reigns agreed to a Tribal Combat challenge against Jey Uso at WWE SmackDown 2023.
Image: wwe.com
