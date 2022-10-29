Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 29 ,2022
WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns addresses Bloodline turmoil
Image: wwe.com
The WWE SmackDown episode of October 28 opened with Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn's match against Ridge Holland and Butch.
Image: wwe.com
Solo and Sami suffered a defeat after Jey Uso interrupted during the match.
Image: wwe.com
This was followed by Roman Reigns' appearance, in order to deal with turmoil inside The Bloodline.
Image: wwe.com
While Jey Uso continued to refute, Reigns warned him to reconnect with his inner “Ucey” or he will graduate Sami Zayn from Honorary Uce to 'Sami Uso'.
Image: wwe.com
In the next segment of SmackDown, New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) defeated Maximum Male Models (Mace and Mansoor).
Image: wwe.com
WWE superstar Emma returned to the promotion on SmackDown for the first time since her release in 2017 and accepted Ronda Rousey's open challenge.
Image: wwe.com
Ronda Rousey defeated Emma in the championship match to retain the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship title.
Image: wwe.com
Hit Row (Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis) and Shinsuke Nakamura earned a victory over Legado del Fantasma (Cruz del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, & Santos Escobar).
Image: wwe.com
Karion Kross defeated Madcap Moss on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Image: wwe.com
Bray Wyatt delivered a promo in the final segment of Friday Night SmackDown.
Image: wwe.com
During the promo, Wyatt was interrupted by the mysterious and terrifying Uncle Howdy, who is understood to be his alter-ego.
Image: wwe.com
