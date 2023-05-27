Prateek Arya
WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns spears Sami Zayn ahead of Night of Champions
Image: wwe.com
The United States Title match between Austin Theory and Shaemus kicked off the WWE Night SmackDown. Theory retained after a roller pin on Sheamus.
Image: wwe.com
The second match of the night was Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley and Iyo Sky. Result: Rodriguez and Shotzi defeated Bayley and Sky.
Image: wwe.com
The third fight was Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante Thee Adonis. Result: Grimes defeated Adonis.
Image: wwe.com
Then came the turn of Rick Boogs vs. LA Knight. Result: Knight defeated Boogs.
Image: wwe.com
The co-main event of the night was AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross. Result: Styles won via pinfall.
Image: wwe.com
In the main event, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens met the Bloodline face to face and carnage erupted after after Owens hit Reigns with a stunner.
Image: wwe.com
In the end, Roman Reigns and the bloodline stood tall ahead of the Night of Champions match.
Image: wwe.com
