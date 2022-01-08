WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns to fight off Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble
Instagram- @wwe
The WWE SmackDown episode started with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and recently crowned WWE champion Brock Lesnar coming face to face after Reigns tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of WWE Day 1.
Image: wwe.com
Further in the show, the No. 1 contender for the WWE intercontinental championship title, Sami Zayn was defeated by Rick Boogs, ahead of the title fight at WWE Royal Rumble on January 29.
Image: wwe.com
WWE SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair then announced the competitors in this year's Women's Royal Rumble. She was then attacked by Naomi, however, Flair emerged victorious after defeating Naomi.
Image: wwe.com
Going ahead in the night, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss defeated the Viking Raiders on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Image: wwe.com
The Usos defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championship title by defeating The New Day, as universal champion Roman Reigns watched the match from backstage.
Image: wwe.com
In the final segment of the show, Adam Pearce's choice for Reigns' next opponent was revealed to be Seth Rollins. The former tag team partners will lock horns during the WWE Royal Rumble PPV.
