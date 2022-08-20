Suraj Alva
Aug 20 ,2022
WWE SmackDown results: Ronda Rousey gets arrested, McIntyre hits Reigns with claymore
The 1200 episode of WWE Smackdown started with Ronda Rousey getting arrested for bringing the show to halt. Rousey demanded her reinstatement after paying fine.
Toxic Attraction faced Natalya and Sonya Deville in first-round matchup of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament and
Toxic Attraction won their first-round match after Jacy Jayne pinned Nataly after the self-proclaimed B.O.A.T failed to see Jacy getting tagged into match.
Sheamus will be getting a shot at the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle after winning Fatal five-way match.
Sheamus outlasted Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin and Sami Zayn to emerge victorious and fight Gunther for the Intercontinental title.
WWE Smackdown women's champion Liv Morgan faced Shotzi in singles competition. The champion was able to beat her opponent who was out to hurt her.
After the win Liv was attacked by Baszler attacked out of nowhere. The queen of spades vowed to break her arm and take her title at WWE Clash at Castle.
Drew McIntyre was involved in war of words with WWE Undisputed world champion Roman Reigns ahead of the WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff.
The final segment of Smackdown between Drew McIntyre and Roman reigns ended with McIntyre hitting claymore to the undisputed champion.
