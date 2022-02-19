WWE SmackDown Results: Rousey to wrestle with one arm, Goldberg-Reigns trade shots
WWE SmackDown episode of February 18 opened with Ronda Rousey and Naomi meeting up with Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. Rousey agreed to fight one-handed during their upcoming match during Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV.
Ricochet defeated Sheamus in the next segment of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Ivar defeated Jey Uso by disqualification ahead of The Usos vs Vikings Raiders, SmackDown Tag Team Title Match at the WWE Elimination Chamber.
Drew McIntyre issued strong warnings to Madcap Moss, ahead of their Falls Count Anywhere Match at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday.
Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the next segment to reclaim the WWE Intercontinental Title in the next segment of SmackDown.
In the final segment of SmackDown, Goldberg claimed he will defeat Roman Reigns and become the WWE Universal Champion at the Elimination Chamber.
