Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Feb 25 ,2023
WWE SmackDown Results: Sami takes out Jimmy Uso, Charlotte Flair faces Rhea - Dominik
Imperium defeated Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss in the opening segment of Raw.
Dtorwman, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus took out the Viking Raiders in a brutal brawl after the first match of the night.
LA Knight was involved in a war of words with Kofi Kingston, before facing a defeat.
Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio appeared on the blue brand show and confronted the SmackDown women's champion.
Charlotte Flair will defend her title against Rhea at WrestleMania 39.
Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya in the next segment of SmackDown as Ronda Rousey also made an appearance.
Karion Kross defeated Rey Mysterio after Dominik interrupted with a 619.
Jimmy Uso was brutally beaten up by Sami Zayn as Jimmy Uso looked on from the crowd.
