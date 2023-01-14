Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jan 14 ,2023
WWE SmackDown Results: The Bloodline leads Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens into a no-contest
Image: wwe.com
Gunther defeated Braun Strowman in the Intercontinental Championship match.
Image: wwe.com
Rey Mysterio fought back against Karrion Kross on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Image: wwe.com
Tegan Nox defeated Xia Li in the next segment.
Image: wwe.com
Up next, Bray Wyatt promised to dim the lights of LA Knight.
Image: wwe.com
Raquel Rodriguez defeated Liv Morgan on SmackDown.
Image: wwe.com
Kevin Owens fought Sami Zayn in the main event of SmackDown.
Image: wwe.com
Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn ended in a no-contest after the Bloodline intervened.
Image: wwe.com
