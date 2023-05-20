Jigyanshushri Mahanta
May 20 ,2023
WWE SmackDown Results: The Usos continue to ruin Roman Reigns' dominance
Image: wwe.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa’s scheduled face-off against the undisputed tag team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
Image: wwe.com
Zayn and Owens continued to plant seeds of dissension within The Bloodline by telling the undisputed WWE universal champion Reigns, that The Usos are better.
Image: wwe.com
The Usos then made an interruption and launched an attack on Zayn and Owens. Reigns gave an earful to Jimmu and Jey Uso backstage for ruining his moment.
Image: wwe.com
In the next segment of SmackDown, The Brawling Brutes were defeated by the Pretty Deadly.
Image: wwe.com
Asuka then claimed a victory over Zelina Vega by submission ahead of her match against Bianca Belair at the WWE Night of Champions.
Image: wwe.com
In the next segment, Grayson Waller made his debut on SmackDown, hosting his Grayson Waller Effect talk show, and hosting AJ Styles for an interview.
Image: wwe.com
Street Profits then defeated LA Knight and Rick Boogs in a tag team match on the blue brand show.
Image: wwe.com
NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn debuted on SmackDown and defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon.
Image: wwe.com
Austin Theory then appeared for an in-ring promo, before getting interrupted by Sheamus, the next challenger to Theory’s US Championship title.
Image: wwe.com
The show concluded with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar picking up a victory over The Usos.
Image: wwe.com
