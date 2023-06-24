Prateek Arya
Jun 24 ,2023
WWE SmackDown Results: The Usos deliver super warning to Roman Reigns
Image: wwe.com
Rey Mysterio squared off with LA Knight in the first match of the night. Knight surprised everyone by picking up a clean victory over the WWE Hall of Famer.
Image: wwe.com
In the second fight, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn to unify the WWE and NXT tag team titles.
Image: wwe.com
Next up, Pretty Deadly took on the Street Profits in the tag team match and win via pinfall.
Image: wwe.com
Ahead of the match against Asuka, Charlotte Flair took on Lacey Evans and won with ease.
Image: wwe.com
In the main event, Solo Sikoa squared off with Sheamus. The end to end encounter ended after referee found Sheamus is in no condition to continue. Sikoa won.
Image: wwe.com
Roman Reigns remained absent from the Friday night SmackDown
Image: wwe.com
