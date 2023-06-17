Prateek Arya
Jun 17 ,2023
WWE SmackDown Results: The Usos stun Roman Reigns with double superkick
Image: wwe.com
The WWE SmackDown commenced with tag-team gauntlet match, where the winner was supposed to receive a title shot against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
Image: wwe.com
While the Brawling Brutes dominated the match, it was eventually won by Pretty Deadly.
Image: wwe.com
Before going to war in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Zelina Vega and IYO SKY faced off. The match was won by Zelina Vega.
Image: wwe.com
The night showcased a mixed tag team match between Karrion Kross & Scarlett and AJ Styles & Michin. The match was won by Kross and Scarlett.
Image: wwe.com
Santos Escobar faced LA Knight on the night and won the match with a roll-over pin.
Image: wwe.com
In the main event, undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns made his entry and asked Jey Uso to pick a side between him and Jimmy.
Image: wwe.com
Jey Uso chose his twin brother and together they delivered a superkick on the Tribal Chief to mark an official end to the Bloodline.
Image: wwe.com
