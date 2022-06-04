WWE SmackDown results: Usos retain title, Natalya to face Ronda Rousey for Women's title
Image: WWE.com
Brawling Brutes defeated The New Day & Drew McIntyre in a heated rematch. After Sheamus and Ridge Holland stopped Drew McIntyre on the outside of the ring Butch hit Xavier Woods with Bitter End to get the victory.
Image: WWE.com
Natalya won the Six-Pack Challenge beating her opponents in Shotzi, Aliyah, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Xia Li and Raquel Rodriguez. She will now challenge Ronda Rousey for Smackdown women's Championship.
Image: WWE.com
Madcap Moss made his Smackdown return and demanded a match against Baron Corbin. Moss used a series of chair shots on Baron Corbin and got himself disqualified. WWE Official Adam Pearce to announce a No Holds Barred Match between the two for WWE Hell in a Cell.
Image: WWE.com
Matt Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura took on The Usos for the WWE Unified Tag Team Championship. However, Nakamura accidently injured his leg on the steel steps and was taken out
Image: WWE.com
Matt Riddle was going strong when Roman Reigns’ music distracted him and allowed The Usos to gain the victory.
Image: WWE.com
Jinder Mahal banned his partner Shanky from dancing ringside. However, Shanky couldn’t help but feel the rhythm and bust out his moves. The move worked with Mahal picking up win over Humberto who got distracted.
Image: WWE.com