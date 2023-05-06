Jigyanshushri Mahanta
May 06 ,2023
WWE SmackDown Results: What happened on Blue Brand before Backlash 2023?
Rey Mysterio and LWO opened WWE Friday Night SmackDown with an interesting promo.
The Judgement Day's Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley then interrupted to set up the main event of the night.
The OC's Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeated the Viking Raiders in the next segment.
Bianca Belair's promo was interrupted by Damage CTRL, before Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made the save.
Bianca Belair will face Iyo Sky for the Raw women's championship at WWE Backlash.
The Street Profit defeated Imperium in the next segment of Friday Night SmackDown.
Cody Rhodes addressed the WWE universe ahead of his match against Brock Lesnar at Backlash.
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Karrion Kross in the next segment.
Rey Mysterio teamed up with Zelina Vega to defeat his son Dominik and Rhea Ripley in an exciting mixed tag-team match.
The show concluded with Bad Bunny s standing in solidarity with the LWO.
