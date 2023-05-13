Prateek Arya
May 13 ,2023
WWE SmackDown results: Who will Roman Reigns face at Night of Champions?
The WWE SmackDown kicked off with triple threat match between Edge, AJ Styles, and Rey Mysterio.
All three of them had moments of dominance in the match. But in the end, AJ Styles made it to the semifinals of WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament.
Styles to clash against the winner of Lashley vs Sheamus vs Austin Theory later in the night.
In the second triple threat, Bobby Lashley, Sheamus and Austin Theory squared off in the squared circle.
The highly intriguing match ended with Bobby Lashley winning the contest and thereby setting up a match with AJ Styles later in the night.
Next up it was, Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin. Result: Grimes won via. pinfall.
Following that came the moment that WWE universe was waiting for for quite some time. Roman Reigns made his first appearance since WrestleMania 39.
Reigns rebuked the Usos and later Paul Heyman announced that Roman and Solo Sikoa will take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Night of Champions.
Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Damage CTRL. Result: Morgan and Rodriguez defeated Bayley and Kai to retain
In the main event, AJ Styles squared off with Bobby Lashley and won to set up a contest against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions.
