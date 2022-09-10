Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sep 10 ,2022
WWE SmackDown: Rousey to take on Morgan at Extreme Rules, McIntyre attacks Sikoa
Image: wwe.com
Ronda Rousey defeated Sonya Deville, Natalya, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match on Friday Night SmackDown.
Image: wwe.com
Rousey will now fight against Liv Morgan for the SmackDown women’s championship title at the forthcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2022 PPV.
Image: wwe.com
Solo Sikoa was welcomed into The Bloodline by The Usos and Sami Zayn, after Sikoa graduated from NXT after helping Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle.
Image: wwe.com
Drew McIntyre stormed into the ring and launched a steel chair attack on Sikoa. Both superstars agreed for a match later in the night.
Image: wwe.com
Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci defeated Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.
Image: wwe.com
Going ahead in the show, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah defeated Toxic Attraction.
Image: wwe.com
The Street Profits and Hit Row defeated Los Lotharios and Maximum Male Models in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match in the next segment.
Image: wwe.com
After returning to WWE on the latest episode of RAW, Braun Strowman appeared on SmackDown and destroyed The Alpha Academy.
Image: wwe.com
Drew McIntyre vs. Solo Sikoa ended in a No-contest as Karrion Kross choked McIntyre, putting him to sleep.
Image: wwe.com
