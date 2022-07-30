Suraj Alva
Jul 30 ,2022
WWE SmackDown: Winner Drew McIntyre gets a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Image: WWE.com
Drew McIntyre faced Sheamus to determine the challenger for the undisputed WWE Universal championship. It was McIntyre who won the match with Claymore kick.
Image: WWE.com
After McIntyre earned the chance to challenge for the undisputed WWE Universal championship, Mr Money in the Bank Theory attacked him with multiple strikes.
Image: WWE.com
Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan face Sonya Deville and Natalya in Tag Team match. Rousey made Deville tap out to her ankle lock and win the match.
Image: WWE.com
The Usos and The Street Profits faced each other ahead of SummerSlam intentions with special guest referee Jeff Jarrett declaring his intentions.
Image: WWE.com
As The Usos and The Street Profits went after each other in an all-out brawl and during the brawl one of the Usoshit Jeff Jarrett with a super kick.
Image: WWE.com
Viking Raiders continued their feud with The New Day and once again they dominated the former champions to win the match.
Image: WWE.com
Despite the match coming to an end, the Viking Raiders continued their attack on The New Day and even injured Xavier Woods foot with a steel chair
Image: WWE.com
Ahead of the Summer Slam match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns Paul Heyman Addressed the WWE universe only for Lesnar to intervene.
Image: WWE.com
Paul Heyman's segment ended with Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar laying waste to Theory with their signature moves Claymore and F5.
Image: WWE.com
Find Out More