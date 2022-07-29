Suraj Alva
Jul 29 ,2022
WWE SummerSlam 2022: Big surprises and matches to look for as Roman Reigns faces Lesnar
Image: WWE.com
Roman Reigns defending his undisputed WWE title against Brock Lesnar in the Last man standing match at Summerslam. It remains to see if Reigns retains his title
Image: WWE.com
The match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will be of importance for Theory as he is likely to cash in his MITB briefcase and win the championship.
Image: WWE.com
Corbin's experience in the ring will give him the edge over Pat McAfee who is still a rookie inside the ring. There are chances of Corbin winning the match.
Image: WWE.com
Before even thinking of cashing in MITB bag Theory will face Bobby Lashley for US title. The All Mighty Lashley should win the match and retain the title.
Image: WWE.com
The Usos will defend their undisputed Tag Team title against the Street Profits. They luck on their side at MITB, but the street Profits will look their run.
Image: WWE.com
Liv Morgan managed to win the SMackdown WOmen's title by cash in her MITB briefcase however expect Rousey to fight and get her hands back on the tile.
Image: WWE.com
Bianca Belair will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Becky Lynch at Summerslam. Expect both wrestlers to have a beatdown with Belair likely to retain
Image: WWE.com
Logan Paul has been itching to get his hands on Miz following Wrestlemania attack. At Summerslam expect Paul to go all out at Miz and win the match.
Image: WWE.com
Find Out More