Prateek Arya
Jun 08 ,2023
WWE superstars who battled life-threatening diseases
Image: wwe.com
Triple H experienced a cardiac arrest in late 2021 as a result of an inherited heart problem. The Game underwent surgery after that.
Image: wwe.com
The Big Show, like André The Giant, suffered from acromegaly as a child. The former WWE Champion had a tumor on his pituitary gland.
Image: wwe.com
Khali was also afflicted with acromegaly. He underwent surgery at 39 and got the tumor on pituitary gland removed.
Image: wwe.com
Alexa Bliss was only 15 years old when she came dangerously near to death when her weight dropped to dangerously low levels.
Image: wwe.com
Roman Reigns had a long fight with Leukemia. He won the battle with the life-threatening disease and became a dominant Tribal Chief in WWE.
Image: AP
Brock Lesnar was afflicted with diverticulitis. He struggled but won his battle with the disease.
Image: wwe.com
Find Out More