Prateek Arya
Jul 24 ,2023
WWE superstars with most wins in history
Image: wwe.com
Roman Reigns is one of the most successful WWE stars. He has till now amassed 992 victories at squared circle.
Image: wwe.com
The Game Triple H has 1032 wins to his name in WWE. He held the WWE title 14 times in his illustrious career.
Image: wwe.com
A 14-time World Champion in WWE, Randy Orton has secured 1274 wins in the WWE ring.
Image: wwe.com
Arguably the greatest WWE superstar of all time John Cena has a whopping 1786 wins in WWE.
Image: wwe.com
In his career span of over 3 decades, The Undertaker achieved almost everything and in the process obtained 1836 wins.
Image: wwe.com
Bret Hart is the WWE superstar with most wins in history. The WWE Hall of Famer won 1882 times in WWE.
Image: wwe.com
