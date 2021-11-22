WWE Survivor Series Results: Roman Reigns wins, Becky Lynch cheats to beat Charlotte Flair
Image: WWE / Instagram
Roman Reigns defeated WWE Raw Champion Big E to win the Survivor series matchup.
Image: WWE/ Instagram
Becky Lynch defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a controversial fashion to pick up the victory for RAW brand.
Bianca Belair led RAW Women's team to victory over Smackdown Women's team in the 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Image: WWE/ Instagram
Seth Rollins led RAW Men's team to victory over Smackdown Men's team in the 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match.
Image: WWE/ Instagram
RAW tag team champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle went on to beat Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos to win the match at Survivor Series.
Image: WWE / Instagram