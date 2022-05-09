May 09 ,2022
WWE WM Backlash results: Reigns powers Bloodline to win, Ronda Rousey is new champion
Image: wwe.com
Ronda Rousey became the new SmackDown women's champion after defeating Charlotte Flair in the 'I Quit' match.
Image: wwe.com
Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash 2022.
Image: wwe.com
Omos defeated Bobby Lashley in the next segment of the PPV.
Image: wwe.com
Edge defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash 2022.
Image: wwe.com
Up next, Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall.
Image: wwe.com
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) earned a win against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) in the six-man tag team match.
Image: wwe.com
