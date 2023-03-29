Saksham nagar
Mar 29 ,2023
WWE WrestleMania 2023: Full Match card
Image: wwe.com
For the 1st time in WWE history, the fans will witness a father-son encounter on the grand stage of WrestleMania 2023.
Image: wwe.com
Braun Strowman & Ricochet, The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and The Viking Raiders will battle each other in the WrestleMania Showcase Match.
Image: wwe.com
The fans will witness four elite female tag teams will collide in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match of WrestleMania 2023.
Image: wwe.com
Gunther, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will faceoff at the WWE WrestleMania 2023 in a Intercontinental Champion
Image: wwe.com
The WWE fans will witness Finn Bálor up against Edge in a Hell in the Cell match of WWE WrestleMania 2023.
Image: wwe.com
The WWE fans will watch yet another thriller at the WWE WrestleMania 2023 when Brock Lesnar and Omos will take on each other in a match at the event.
Image: wwe.com
The WWE fans will see yet another thriller when Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch, and Damage CTRL will clash in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match at WrestleMania.
Image: wwe.com
Asuka will take on Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a championship match at WrestleMania 2023.
Image: wwe.com
Tag Team Champions The Usos will face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 2023.
SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will face Rhea Ripley.
Image: wwe.com
The entertainment for the WWE will not stop here as Logan Paul will take on Seth Rollins in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 2023.
Image: wwe.com
United States Champion Austin Theory will take on John Cena in a championship match at WrestleMania 2023.
Image: wwe.com
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be up against Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 2023.
Image: wwe.com
