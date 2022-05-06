WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: 5 most anticipated matches to look forward to
Image: wwe.com
The six-man tag team battle between RK-Bro(Randy Orton & Riddle) and Drew McIntyre vs The Usos and Roman Reigns, with no titles in the line, will be the most awaited match to watch out for at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022.
Image: wwe.com
The rivalry between Omos and Bobby Lashley will be another interesting match-up at the Backlash 2022.
Image: wwe.com
The much-anticipated rematch between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins is also a matchup to watch out for.
Image: wwe.com
WWE fans are also excited to watch Smackdown Women's champion Charlotte Flair defend her title once again against Ronda Rousey.
Image: wwe.com
The AJ Styles vs Edge battle is also an interesting match for the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022.
Image: wwe.com