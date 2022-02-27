Xbox Game Pass free games for March 2022: Check the complete list here
The Flame In The Flood will be available as a part of Xbox Games with Gold from March 1 to 31.
Street Power Soccer will be available as a part of Xbox Games with Gold from March 16 to April 15.
Sacred 2 Fallen Angel will be available as a part of Xbox Games with Gold from March 1 to 15.
SpongeBob's Truth or Square will be available from March 16 to 31 as a part of the Xbox Games with Gold.
However, players can still get their hands on the Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse until February 28.
Another game from the previous batch of free games, the Aerial Knight's Never Yield will be available until March 15.
