Xbox Game Pass free games for March announced: Check out the complete list here
Image: Xbox
Far: Changing Tides will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers from March 1 for Cloud, Console and PC.
Image: Xbox
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud) will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers from March 1.
Image: Xbox
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers from March 3 for Console and PC.
Image: Xbox
Kentucky Route Zero will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers from March 10 for Cloud, Console and PC.
Image: Xbox
Lawn Mowing Simulator will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers from March 10 for Xbox One.
Image: Xbox
Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers from March 10 for Cloud, Console and PC.
Image: Xbox
Young Souls will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers from March 10 for Cloud, Console and PC.
Image: Xbox