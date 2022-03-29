Yami Gautam flaunts her summer mood in these breezy outfits
Image: Instagram/ @yamigautam
Yami Gautam cherishes her time amid nature as she poses in this cute printed top paired with a complementing skirt.
Image: Instagram/ @yamigautam
The printed maxi dress is perfect for any summer outing. Yami looks extremely cheerful as she swirls around in the attire.
Image: Instagram/ @yamigautam
The polka-dotted dress with frill detailing is perfect for a day out. Yami has paired it with tan coloured wedges.
Image: Instagram/ @yamigautam
Yami looks adorable in this printed dress with balloon sleeves and a thigh-high slit. She opted for tan heels to complete the look.
Image: Instagram/ @yamigautam
The blue and white striped co-ord set looks all things vibrant. Yami accessorised it with a black belt and red coloured heels.
Image: Instagram/ @yamigautam
Yami opted for this gorgeous dress during one of her film promotions, looking summer-ready.
Image: Instagram/ @yamigautam
The red maxi dress with golden print is another perfect option to opt for this summer. Not to miss Yami's white sneakers to go with the look.
Image: Instagram/ @yamigautam