Anjali Choudhury
Jun 04 ,2023
Yami Gautam shares picture-perfect moments with husband Aditya Dhar
Image: @yamigautam/Instagram
Yami Gautam is celebrating her second wedding anniversary today. To commemorate the day, she dropped a video that comprised of their special moments together.
Image: @yamigautam/Instagram
Here, the couple was seen enjoying a beach day in broad daylight as they stepped out in a casual outfit.
Image: @yamigautam/Instagram
In an unseen photo, Yami and Aditya were seen playing with a lamb amid the mountains in all smiles.
Image: @yamigautam/Instagram
The couple posed for a selfie from inside a theatre-like setting and looked adorable together.
Image: @yamigautam/Instagram
Yami and Aditya were seen enjoying the view from the mountains and even posed for a picture together.
Image: @yamigautam/Instagram
Yami also dropped a never seen before picture from her wedding day in the collage video she made and posted on Instagram.
Image: @yamigautam/Instagram
The couple dished out some major couple goals as they watched the sunset wrapped in each other's arms.
Image: @yamigautam/Instagram
In another still, Yami and Aditya glanced at the cloud-covered mountains and captured the beautiful moment with their camera.
Image: @yamigautam/Instagram
