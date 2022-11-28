Aditi Rathi
Nov 28 ,2022
Yami Gautam's birthday: A look at 'Vicky Donor' star's ethnic wardrobe
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
Yami Gautam recently stunned in a red and white saree as she attended an event.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
Her black and golden salwar suit look was surely elegant.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
She looked timeless in a grey and pink salwar suit and accessorised it with gold long earrings.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
The 'A Thursday' actor gave away major Boss Lady vibes as she paired a white saree with a tank top.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
She looked nothing but elegant in a silk saree with floral designer jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
She turned heads in a red lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
