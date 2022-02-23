Yami-Sheetal to Deepika-Patralekhaa; Bollywood brides who opted for similar wedding looks
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam, @sheetalthakur
Anushka Sharma and Neha Kakkar dazzled in similar pink wedding lehenga to accentuate their bridal look.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma, @nehakakkar
Yami Gautam and Dia Mirza root for handloom sarees and their wedding look is a testimony to it.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam, @diamirzaofficial
Neha Kakkar followed the footsteps of Priyanka Chopra by choosing a similar red bridal lehenga on her wedding day.
Image: Instagram/@nehakakkar, @priyankachopra
Mouni Roy and Katrina Kaif red lehenga had eccentric embroidery work done all over it.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy, @katrinakaif
Rhea Kapoor and Neha Kakkar broke the stereotype by choosing white lehengas for their bridal look.
Image: Instagram/@nehakakkar, @rheakapoor
Deepika Padukone and Patralekhaa opted to print secret love message for their husbands on their wedding veil.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone, @patralekhaa