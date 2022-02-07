'Yash Dhull, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal': India's top performers at U-19 World Cup
Image: @ICC/Twitter/icc-cricket.com
Angkrish Raghuvanshi was India's top scorer as he amassed 278 runs in five matches, averaging just over 50.
Image: @ICC/Twitter/icc-cricket.com
Vicky Ostwal bagged 12 wickets in six matches, including a five-for against South Africa.
Image: @ICC/Twitter/icc-cricket.com
Raj Bawa scored 242 runs in four innings, at a stunning average of over 65 and took five wickets in the final.
Image: @ICC/Twitter/icc-cricket.com
Nishant Sindhu spell of four for 19 against Uganda and the final innings was just superb as he scored 50 runs off 54 balls.
Image: @ICC/Twitter/icc-cricket.com
Yash Dhull 110 runs in 110 balls against Australia in the semifinals as he led India to victory in World Cup.
Image: @ICC/Twitter/icc-cricket.com
Ravi Kumar was superb with the ball as he grabbed ten wickets through the tournament including four in the final.
Image: @ICC/Twitter/icc-cricket.com