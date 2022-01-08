Yash's Birthday: Pictures that prove KGF actor is truly a family man
Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash
Yash took to his Instagram handle and posted this picture of him and his daughter as the latter turned one.
Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash
Yash unveiled a stunning picture of him and his wife on the latter's birthday and write ' thank you, for it feels like you are born for me.'
Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash
Yash posted a cute selfie of himself with his son in which they both can be seen making quirky facial expressions for the camera.
Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash
Yash's fans love his and his daughter's pictures on social media that give major father-daughter goals.
Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash
Yash and his wife celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary together and shared a romantic picture of them together as they cut the cake.
Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash
The pictures from the actor's Maldives trip are proof that he never misses out on spending some quality time with his family.
Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash
Yash posted a hilarious video clip in which he s seen asking his daughter to share her ice cream while the latter denied sharing it with him.
Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash
The KGF actor celebrated Daughter's Day by posting a cute and memorable picture of himself and his daughter and wrote 'U make life special.'
Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash