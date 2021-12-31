Year Ender 2021: 10 things that happened for the first time this year
Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala became the first woman and first African to head the World Trade Organization (WTO).
NASA's Perseverance rover converted some carbon dioxide into oxygen on Mars and called it a 'critical first step'.
In a first, United Nations (UN) said that an autonomous drone, manufactured by a Turkish military contractor, might have killed human targets in Libya.
‘Everydays -The First 5000 Days’, digital artwork in the form of NFT has been sold for nearly $70 million in the first-ever sale of an artwork that does not even exist physically.
China operationalised its first fully electrified bullet train in the remote Himalayan region of Tibet, connecting the provincial capital Lhasa and Nyingchi
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson became the first private citizen to enter space in his own spaceship.
One of the world's biggest jeweller, Pandora said it made diamonds in a laboratory for the first time.
Even though light cannot escape a black hole, astronomers observed light bending behind one at least 800 million light-years away from Earth.
National Geographic, a leading map-making group, officially announced the existence of the world’s fifth ocean, named the Southern Ocean surrounding Antarctica.
El Salvador officially announced Bitcoin as a legal tender, alongside the US dollar, after a vote in Congress.
