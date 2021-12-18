Year Ender 2021: Here are five most-liked tweets
Image: Unsplash
This is the most liked tweet of 2021. It has garnered over 4 million "likes" to date. It was tweeted after Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the US.
Image: Twitter/@JoeBiden
The second-most liked tweet came from the official account of Twitter itself. It has gathered 3.3 "likes" so far.
Image: @Twitter
The third most-liked tweet is one from South Korean singer and songwriter Jungkook. She posted a selfie that has been "liked" by 3.2 million users.
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt
The fourth on the list is the tweet by former US President Barack Obama. His tweet congratulating Joe Biden for winning the election has over 2.7 million "likes" to date.
Image: Twitter/@BarackObama
The fifth-most liked tweet of this year came from US Vice President Kamala Harris. Her tweet has amassed over 2.2 million "likes" since it was posted on January 20.
Image: Twitter/@VP