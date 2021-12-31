Year-ender 2021: Highest wicket-takers in Test cricket
Image: bcci.tv
Ravichandran Ashwin finished as the highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2021. He picked 54 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 16.64.
Image: bcci.tv
Shaheen Afridi finished 2021 as the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests. He picked 47 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 17.06.
Image: pcb.com.pk
Hasan Ali picked 41 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 16.07. He finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2021.
Image: pcb.com.pk
James Anderson finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2021. He picked 39 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.74.
Image: ecb.com.uk
Ollie Robinson finished as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2021 with 37 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 21.16.
Image: ecb.com.uk
Axar Patel finished as the sixth-highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2021 with 36 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 11.86.
Image: bcci.tv
Lasith Embuldeniya finished as the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2021 with 32 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 27.21.
Image: ICC