Year-ender 2021: India's highest run scorers in Test cricket
Rohit Sharma is the leading run-getter for the team in the year 2021. The Hitman has aggregated 906 runs in 2021 at an average of 47.68.
Rishabh Pant helped India win the historic Test at Gabba. Following the Gabba heroics, the WIcketkeeper batsman has had an outstanding season ending with 748 runs from 12 matches.
Cheteshwar Pujara has failed to register a century this year however he still ranks third for India in form of Test runs. The right-hander has 702 runs at an average of 28.8
Team India Test skipper Virat Kohli despite not having a great season piled on 536 runs from 11 matches at an average of 28.21.
Ajinkya Rahane has had a poor season with the bat and despite that he has scored 479 runs from 13 matches at an average of 20.82
KL Rahul ended the year with a century against South Africa with India winning the Test match. Overall he has scored 461 runs from 5 matches at an average of 46.10
Ravichandran Ashwin has shown that he is capable of scoring runs with the bat when the teams really need him to do. He has scored 355 runs in 9 matches at an average of 25.35
