Year-ender 2021: Sports moments in 2021 that every fan wished never happened
Team India until the 2021 T20 World Cup had not lost to Pakistan in any ICC Tournament. However, the unbeaten streak ended with Pakistan handing Virat Kohli's Team India 10 wicket trashing.
Indian women's hockey teams were on the verge of securing its maiden Olympic medal only to lose Bronze medal match 3-4 to Great Britain.
Novak Djokovic was in red hot form in 2021 and was tipped to win the golden slam by winning the Olympic Gold Medal. However, the dream was crushed after losing to Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.
Naomi Osaka failed to win the Olympic medal on her home court. However, the biggest shock came when the Japanese tennis star decided to take a break from the sport after US open loss in the third round.
Simone Biles left everyone stunned after deciding to not go for her second straight Olympic gold giving priority to her mental well-being over medal success.
After spending two decades with Barcelona, Lionel Messi bid farewell to the club breaking down in tears at his final press conference as a Barcelona player.
Denmark vs Finland Euro 2020 game witnessed Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsing inside the Finland half just minutes before the break when a throw-in was directed towards him.
