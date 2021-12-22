Year ender 2021: Top 5 ODI batting performances of the year
Pakistan's Fakhar Jaman played a brilliant knock of 193 runs off 155 balls during a losing cause against South Africa at Johannesburg in April. His knock included 18 fours and 10 sixes.
Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie hit a knock of 102 runs off 117 balls against South Africa in July, and earned Ireland's first-ever ODI victory over the Proteas.
England's James Vince scored 102 runs off 95 balls against Pakistan at Birmingham in a series where England were playing a second-string squad. Vince's match-winning knock included 11 fours in total.
South Africa's Janneman Malan hit a knock of 121 runs off 135 balls against Sri Lanka at Colombo and helped the Proteas set a strong target in a rain-affected match.
During India's tour of England in March 2021, Ben Stokes hit a sensational knock of 99 runs off 52 balls and helped England defeat India. He hit a total of 10 sixes during his knock.
