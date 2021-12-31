Year ender 2021: Virat Kohli's best knocks of the year
Although Virat Kohli has failed to smack a century in the entirety of 2021, he was involved in some crucial knocks over the year.
The 33-year old's unbeaten 73-run knock against England in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series helped India win the match by seven wickets, with 13 balls remaining.
Even though England beat India in the 3rd T20I by eight wickets, Virat Kohli put up a resilient fight, scoring an unbeaten 77 runs.
Having opened the batting in the fifth and final T20I against England, Kohli led from the front as he smacked 80 runs to help India win by 36 runs.
Virat Kohli carried on his form in the ODI series as he scored a brilliant fifty in the 1st ODI to help India defeat England by 66 runs.
Kohli's 50 run knock against England in the 4th Test was perhaps his most critical innings as it helped India finish the innings with a decent score of 191 runs before going on to win the match.
Although India failed to defeat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, Kohli smashed a fantastic fifty on a day when most of the batters struggled.
