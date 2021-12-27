Yearender 2021:Bollywood Actors who bagged pertinent roles in international productions
Image: Instagram/@kubbrasait/ PR
Huma Qureshi made her Hollywood debut with Zack Snyder's film 'Army of the Dead'. The actor portrayed the role of Geeta in this zombie drama.
Image: Instagram/@iamhumaq
Kubbra Sait played the role of the Phara in the science-fiction drama 'Foundation'. The series featured Jared Harris and Lee Pace in the lead.
Image: Instagram/@kubbrasait
In 'The White Tiger', Adarsh Gourav played the role of Balram Halvai aka Ashok Sharma, who stars as a driver at a rich household and further becomes the owner of a car company.
Image: PR
Nitu Chandra marked her Hollywood debut with the movie 'Never Back Down- Revolt' as Jaya, an underground fighter.
Image: Instagram/@nituchandrasrivastava
Harish Patel charmed his way through the audience's hearts with his role in Marvel's trailblazing film 'Eternals'.
Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios
Another Indian actor in 'Foundation' was Pravesh Rana. He took on the role of lieutenant Rowan, who sides with Kubra's character Phara.
Image: Twitter/@Vijmn
Apart from Priyanka Chopra, actor Purab Kohli took on a role in 'The Matrix Resurrections'. The Keanu Reeves starrer hit theatres on December 22.
Image: Instagram/@purab_kohli