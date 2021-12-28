Yearender: Met Gala 2021 looks that grabbed global attention
Image: Instagram/@kendaljenner
Kim Kardashian made head several heads turn as she wore a head to toe black Balenciaga outfit.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Kendal Jenner wore a sheer custom Givenchy gown, the nude tulle fabric of the dress was embellished with crystals all over.
Image: Instagram/@kendaljenner
Rihanna made a bold fashion statement as she wore a custom Balenciaga overcoat look.
Image: Instagram/@badgalriri
Gemma Chan teamed up with designer Prabal Gurung and paid homage to Hollywood’s first Chinese-American star, Anna May Wong.
Image: Instagram/@gemmachan
Lil Nas X made a grand entry and had not one but three outfit changes designed by Versace.
Image: Instagram/@lilnasx
Bille Eilish hosted the Met Gala 2021 and wore a peach ball gown with a long train by Oscar de la Renta.
Image: Instagram/@billieellish
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC made a strong political statement as she wore an Aurora James designed gown with the words 'Tax the Rich' written in red.
Image: Instagram/@aoc