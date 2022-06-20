Yoga Day 2022: Scientifically-proven health benefits of Yoga
Slow movements and rhythmic and deep breathing can increase blood flow and warm up muscles.
Practising even a few poses of yoga every day can significantly improve strength, balance and flexibility.
For people with pain in the lower back, yoga can help ease the pain and improve mobility.
According to Johns Hopkins, yoga is shown to ease arthritis symptoms such as swollen joints.
Group yoga provides an environment for collective healing and helps you connect with the community.
Yoga has shown to improve a person's mood as it contributes to increased mental and physical energy
Bedtime yoga can help you fall asleep faster and contributes to a healthier sleep cycle.
High blood pressure and excess weight are some of the many healthy benefits addressed through regular yoga.
Practising yoga is proven to reduce stress levels and body-wide inflammation.
